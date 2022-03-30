Gainesville woman, 91, dies after crash

Dupriest, of Gainesville, was unable to talk but could nod her head to show she understood after suffering serious injuries in a wreck Saturday, March 26, in Gainesville.



For McCurry, it was not a goodbye but a time to remind her mother that they would see each other again one day.

“She was the best mother ever,” McCurry said. “(She) and my dad adopted me. I thanked her for that.”

Dupriest’s husband, Terry Dupriest, said she was driving to see him at the hospital around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Bradford Street.

“She was a wonderful woman,” Terry Dupriest said.

Hall County Coroner Marion Merck did not have information other than that it was a Gainesville Police case.

Gainesville Police took the report, but Cpl. Jessica Van did not have details on the crash from the investigators Wednesday, March 30, when contacted by The Times.

Dupriest said the police were checking cameras and other details to determine who was at fault.

The family said police came to the house and alerted them that Dupriest had been in a serious wreck. McCurry said she got to the hospital around 11 a.m. Saturday, and Dupriest died sometime after 4 p.m. that day.

Terry Dupriest said he met his wife after striking up a conversation in a club in 1965, leading to 56 years of marriage. Agnes was a seamstress known for her dressmaking, and the two enjoyed fishing and camping during their time together.