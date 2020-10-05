17-year-old Gainesville girl killed, man arrested in weekend wreck

A 17-year-old Gainesville girl was killed Sunday, Oct. 4, when the car she was a passenger in left White Sulphur Road, rolled and struck a culvert, according to authorities. The driver faces charges connected to the wreck.
Authorities say the teen, Madison Nicole Gray, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she died.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Shannon Dwight Beauford, 25, of Gainesville, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla around 5:20 a.m. Sunday near the 3700 block of White Sulphur Road with Gray as his passenger.
Booth said Beauford allegedly failed to maintain his lane, and the car went off the road and rolled. The car struck a culvert and an embankment, Booth said.
Beauford and Gray were taken to the hospital, where Beauford was treated for injuries before being taken into custody.
He has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, and additional charges are forthcoming, Booth said.
The wreck is still under investigation.
