Gainesville teen charged with raping girl

A Gainesville man was charged with rape and sexual assault of a girl, according to authorities.
Jonathan Guadlupe Gomez, 18, was also charged with aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery of a child under the age of 16. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened in September 2020 at Gomez’s residence in Gainesville. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said one of the girl’s relatives reported the allegations to law enforcement in July of this year.
Authorities said Gomez and the girl knew each other. Authorities did not provide the victim’s specific age, but said she was under 13.