Gainesville teen charged with molesting girl in Flowery Branch

A 19-year-old was accused of luring a girl under the age of 16 into a Flowery Branch restroom and molesting her, according to authorities.
Zachary Harley Wainright, 19, was charged with sodomy and aggravated child molestation. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Wainright and the girl knew each other but were not believed to be in a relationship.
The Sheriff’s Office said Wainright lured the girl into a restroom Jan. 13 in the 6000 block of Yacht Club Road in Flowery Branch.
Wainright was 19 at the time, but the Sheriff’s Office declined to release the girl’s age other than she was younger than 16.