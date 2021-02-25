Gainesville teacher charged with child molestation

A Gainesville man and teacher for the Gainesville City Schools System has been charged with one count of child molestation, police said.



Gabriel Ramon Espinoza, 45, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 24, following an investigation.

Gainesville Police said Espinoza was under investigation for “inappropriate contact with a child.”

“Allegations were brought to administrators and police by a child this past week,” Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said. “The Gainesville Police Department worked diligently with the Gainesville City School System to thoroughly and exponentially substantiate the allegations.”

Espinoza was booked into the Hall County Jail.

The Times reached out to the police department and Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams to get more information. Both did not return calls for comment after hours Wednesday.

The case is still under investigation.