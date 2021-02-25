BREAKING
Two women dead, one man injured in East Hall shooting
Two women were found fatally shot Wednesday, Feb. 24, and another man has been taken for treatment for serious injuries after a shooting in East Hall, according to authorities.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville teacher charged with child molestation
PoliceLights

A Gainesville man and teacher for the Gainesville City Schools System has been charged with one count of child molestation, police said.

Gabriel Ramon Espinoza, 45, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 24, following an investigation.

Gainesville Police said Espinoza was under investigation for “inappropriate contact with a child.”

“Allegations were brought to administrators and police by a child this past week,” Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said. “The Gainesville Police Department worked diligently with the Gainesville City School System to thoroughly and exponentially substantiate the allegations.”

Espinoza was booked into the Hall County Jail.

The Times reached out to the police department and Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams to get more information. Both did not return calls for comment after hours Wednesday.

The case is still under investigation.


Regional events