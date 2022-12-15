Gainesville taxi driver faces homicide charge in crash

A Gainesville taxi driver was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after he crashed a van into an embankment on Nov. 30 and killed a Braselton passenger, according to authorities.

Jose Luis Estala, 67, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.

Estala, a driver for Fiesta Cab, was driving south on Highway 211 near Tanners Mill Circle and crashed into an embankment while trying to negotiate a righthand curve, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

The fatal crash occurred about 2 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Estala was “traveling too fast for wet road conditions,” the report says, and the woman was “ejected from the vehicle” upon impact.