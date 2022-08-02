Gainesville surgeon charged with sexually assaulting girl, woman

A Gainesville vascular surgeon was accused of sexually assaulting two females, including a girl under the age of 16, at his home, according to authorities.

Michael Hart Lebow, 52, was charged with child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

He was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, at his home and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Lebow’s attorneys, Bob Rubin and Brett Willis, said the doctor has been falsely charged.