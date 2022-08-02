Gainesville surgeon charged with sexually assaulting girl, woman

A Gainesville vascular surgeon was accused of sexually assaulting two females, including a girl under the age of 16, at his home, according to authorities.
Michael Hart Lebow, 52, was charged with child molestation and aggravated sodomy.
He was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, at his home and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Lebow’s attorneys, Bob Rubin and Brett Willis, said the doctor has been falsely charged.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in June after reports from the girl, who told authorities she was assaulted in 2016, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.
Williams said investigating the case led authorities to a second case, a woman who said she was assaulted in 2017.
Lebow is listed as a vascular surgeon at University Vascular.
The Times reached out to University Vascular regarding Lebow’s status.
Williams said the two females are not related to one another and there was no indication that the incidents were connected to his medical practice.
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.
Anyone who may have information related to the case can contact the investigator at 770-533-7690.
Lebow maintains his innocence and is cooperating with police, his attorneys said.
“Dr. Lebow took two polygraphs concerning the issues in this case by the best polygraph examiners in Georgia and passed both,” according to Lebow’s attorneys. “He submitted to a psychosexual examination which concluded that he is not a pedophile or sexually deviant.”
Lebow’s attorneys also said the doctor’s electronic devices were analyzed by an expert and did not contain “anything even remotely concerned with child sexual abuse.”
Rubin and Willis said none of the witnesses they’ve interviewed have corroborated the allegations.
“Dr. Lebow made all of this information available to the police,” the attorneys said in a statement. “The fact that the alleged abuse supposedly occurred 5-6 years ago speaks volumes about their credibility.”