Gainesville Police seek community input for accreditation process

Gainesville Police want community members to take a survey on the department’s performance as part of its re-accreditation process with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.



The department said the goal is gauging the community’s opinions on safety, performance, competency and attitude “in keeping with our commitment to correcting actions, practices and attitudes that may contribute to community tensions and grievances.”

“It is extremely important that we establish feedback in these areas so that we can continually strive to provide a professional delivery of police services to the city of Gainesville,” according to the police department.

The survey comes at a time of national debate over police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Several high-profile incidents between police and activists during the ensuing protests have heightened attention on the subject.

Local civil rights and law enforcement leaders recently held a pair of open-air meetings in Gainesville to discuss community concerns and the police perspective.

Anyone wishing to take the survey can go to gainesville.org/community-survey/, which is available in English or Spanish. People taking the survey can be anonymous unless the person voluntarily lists his/her name and address, and the results will be published in the department’s annual report.

“As a police department, it is imperative that we keep open channels of communication with the community and citizens in which we serve and protect,” Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement. “The community’s response to this survey will aid us in better assisting the citizens we proudly serve.”