Gainesville police search for armed robbery suspect

Gainesville police are searching for a man who robbed a package store last month and held the clerk at gunpoint.
The armed robbery occurred at Kelly’s Kapers, a package store at 317 Broad St. in Gainesville, Feb. 28, around 11:30 p.m., the department said in a release on Tuesday.
The robber held the clerk at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Authorities described him as thin, light skinned, and between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He wore sunglasses and a light pink hoodie with black pants during the robbery. The hoodie had a colored emblem on the front left and a design down the center of the back.
Investigators worked with Kelly Lawson, a forensic artist at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who drew a composite sketch of the alleged robber.
You can submit tips at the city website, or call 770-535-3783.