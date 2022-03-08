By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville police search for armed robbery suspect
03092022 robbery sketch.jpg
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect in a Feb. 28, 2022, robbery at Kelly's Kapers on Broad Street. They worked with Georgia Bureau of Investigations forensic artist Kelly Lawson to produce this sketch of the suspect.

Gainesville police are searching for a man who robbed a package store last month and held the clerk at gunpoint. 

The armed robbery occurred at Kelly’s Kapers, a package store at 317 Broad St. in Gainesville, Feb. 28, around 11:30 p.m., the department said in a release on Tuesday. 

The robber held the clerk at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Authorities described him as thin, light skinned, and between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He wore sunglasses and a light pink hoodie with black pants during the robbery. The hoodie had a colored emblem on the front left and a design down the center of the back.

Investigators worked with Kelly Lawson, a forensic artist at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who drew a composite sketch of the alleged robber. 

You can submit tips at the city website, or call 770-535-3783. 

Magazines