Gainesville, Oakwood police release info on auto theft ring

Booth said Carrillo-Lopez was allegedly part of an organization “benefiting from numerous entering auto and general theft cases as well as burglary and motor vehicle theft” between April and June in South Hall.



“His involvement included holding evidence and taking part in entering autos, burglaries and other thefts,” Booth wrote in an email.

Oakwood Police Lt. Todd Templeton said Michael Lopez, Jan Lopez and Carlos Lopez were each charged with one count of entering auto from a May 18 incident on Prestwick Drive. Templeton did not provide any further information on the case.

Gainesville Police provided The Times copies of 11 warrants signed in the case. The offenses listed happened in April on Big Rock Ridge Trail, Overlook Ridge Lane, Brayden Drive and Amberleigh Trace.

Gainesville Police obtained warrants for Carlos Lopez and Jan Lopez on charges of entering auto. Police also obtained warrants for Jan Lopez for charges of first-degree burglary and theft by taking.