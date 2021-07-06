Gainesville motorcyclist killed in Price Road crash

A Gainesville man was killed after his motorcycle hit a ditch Sunday on Price Road in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Robert M. Jones, 55, was killed in the single-vehicle wreck around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, on Ga. 136/Price Road near Will Wallace Road.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. J.G. Tucker said Jones was driving a Harley-Davidson eastbound on Price Road when the motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch. Tucker did not have information for why the motorcycle left the roadway.
Tucker said the impact caused the motorcycle to “overturn multiple times and eject” Jones.