Gainesville motorcyclist killed in Dahlonega wreck

A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed Saturday, Nov. 7, after a pickup truck struck him from behind in Dahlonega, according to authorities.

James Menard, 41, died at the scene from his injuries in the wreck around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Ga. 115/Long Branch Road at Azalea Ridge, according to Georgia State Patrol.

State patrol post commander Curtis Bradshaw said Preston Tritt, 56, of Murrayville, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on Long Branch Road when he allegedly hit Menard from behind in the northbound lane. It was not immediately clear why the crash occurred, and Bradshaw said they hope to have more information later this week.

Bradshaw said Menard was wearing a helmet, and authorities said they do not believe alcohol and drugs were involved in the wreck.

No charges have been filed at this time, and authorities are continuing to investigate the wreck.