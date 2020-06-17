By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville man wanted on insurance fraud, forgery charges
PoliceLights

A Gainesville man is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and first-degree forgery in a case related to construction at a Gainesville city school, according to authorities.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office agents are asking for information leading to the whereabouts of Gary Stiles, 62.

Stiles was accused of “creating a fraudulent certificate of insurance covering workers’ compensation and general liability in July 2019 while he was performing construction at a Gainesville city school,” according to a news release.

Anyone with information on Stiles’ whereabouts is asked to call the criminal investigations division at 404-463-6363.

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both.

Gainesville City Schools officials did not respond to a request for comment regarding Stiles’ work for the school system.


