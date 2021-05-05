Gainesville man under house arrest after argument with ex leaves 2 parakeets dead

Tristan Dwayne Edison Jones, 24, was originally arrested in February 2019 by Gainesville Police.



“He killed the victim’s two birds and destroyed a fish tank and TV,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish wrote in an email at the time of Jones’ arrest.

Jones was charged in an April 2019 indictment with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The indictment included a third charge of criminal trespass.

Jones was given a 10-year sentence April 20 after a non-negotiated plea, with the first two years under house arrest, according to court documents. The rest may be served on probation.

Jones Defense attorney Brett Willis declined to comment.

According to the special conditions of the sentence, Jones was ordered to pay $286 in restitution to the victim and provide proof of evaluation and/or treatment for mental health, substance abuse and anger management.