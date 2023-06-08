Gainesville man shot in chest during argument; man in custody

A Gainesville man was shot in the chest early Thursday during an argument with another man outside a home, according to authorities.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 4000 block of Forest Circle in Gainesville, where a man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Rigoberto D. Medrano, 50, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but authorities believe the injuries are not life threatening.
Investigators believe Abraham Trujillo, 46, of Gainesville, pulled out the gun during an argument with Medrano and left the fight in an SUV, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Officers found Trujillo’s vehicle on Dawsonville Highway and stopped the car, leading to Trujillo’s arrest.
Trujillo was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Hall County Jail, where he was still in the booking process.
No further information was released.