Gainesville man sentenced to time served after punching cab driver over $7 fare

A Gainesville man was sentenced to time served and $15,000 in restitution after punching a cab driver in a dispute over a $7 cab fare, according to authorities and court documents.

Guillermo Carmelo-Alonzo, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday, April 6, to aggravated battery and theft of service. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal to 10 years with the first year in prison, though the custodial time was deemed served. The remainder of the sentence may be served on probation.