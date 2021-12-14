Gainesville man sentenced for threatening neighbors with gun

A Gainesville man was sentenced to five years in prison for threatening his West Avenue neighbors with a gun in 2018, according to court documents.

Yasund Quinte Hancock, 45, was given a 30-year sentence with the first five years in confinement. Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller allowed for Hancock to serve the remainder of his sentence on probation, according to documents filed Nov. 18.

Hancock pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 700 block of West Avenue.

Gainesville Police responded Feb. 6, 2018, to apartments on West Avenue where authorities said Hancock threatened his neighbors, “pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim.” Police said Hancock retreated inside his home, causing authorities to request the SWAT team.