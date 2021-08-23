Gainesville man sentenced in robbery, burglary cases

A Gainesville man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a number of robbery, theft and burglary cases from 2019 and 2020, according to court documents.

Yadreka Watkins, 37, took pleas on four separate cases Aug. 2, receiving a sentence of seven years in prison on the most serious cases. The office of Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin confirmed the sentences for all four cases are running concurrently.

Watkins was accused of demanding the money and personal belongings from two people who were in a car Jan. 2, 2020, in the Glenn Cove Apartments’ parking lot on Norton Drive.

Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van previously told The Times Watkins urinated in the parking lot while he was in custody.

Watkins was charged in a December indictment with two counts of armed robbery and one count of public indecency.

He pleaded guilty to two amended counts of robbery as well as the indecency charge, and Gosselin imposed a total sentence of 15 years with the first seven years behind bars.