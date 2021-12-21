Gainesville man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting girl, 8

A Gainesville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2019, according to sentencing documents.
Frank Anthony Jaworski, 42, was convicted Dec. 2 by a Hall County jury of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Senior Superior Court Judge Joe C. Bishop sentenced Jaworski Friday, Dec. 17, to serve his sentence without the possibility of parole plus an additional 77 years.
Jaworski was sentenced as a recidivist because of his prior convictions, which included first-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree forgery and escape.
Jaworski was accused of molesting the girl in February 2019. The district attorney’s office did not say what the relationship was between Jaworski and the girl.
According to the indictment, Jaworski took and enticed the girl “to a truck parked at his residence.”
Defense attorney Kyle Denslow did not return a request for comment Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Jaworski’s mother, Brenda Elaine Jaworski, pleaded to tampering with evidence under the First Offender Act and testified during her son’s trial.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh previously told The Times that Brenda Jaworski was accused of destroying Frank Jaworski’s cellphone, which the prosecution believed may have images of the child.
Brenda Jaworski was sentenced to five years on probation.
Under the First Offender Act, Brenda Jaworski will have the case discharged from her record if she fulfills the terms of the sentence.