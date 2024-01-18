Gainesville man sentenced in fentanyl case

A Gainesville man who dealt fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin for decades was sentenced earlier this month to more than 19 years in federal prison, according to court authorities.Lyedrekus Bailey, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl and at least 100 grams of heroin. He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones to 235 months in federal prison, which equates to 19 years and seven months.“Drug dealers like Bailey act in callous disregard of the grave threat to life that results from their actions,” U.S.