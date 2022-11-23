Gainesville man sentenced to federal prison in conspiracy to take guns to Mexican drug cartels

A Gainesville man was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to transfer guns to the Mexican drug cartels, according to court documents.

Othon Marban Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and to making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer, and he was sentenced Nov. 14 by U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story.

Othon Marban Sr., 56, and his son, pleaded guilty in May after being indicted in December 2021.

Sentencing for Marban Sr. has been delayed.

After his time in prison, Marban Jr. will be on supervised release for two years.

Defense attorney Mark Jeffrey did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment.

The Marban men were arrested Dec. 3 after Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over their truck heading southbound on Interstate 985.

Law enforcement found 51 guns wrapped in cellophane, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The indictment stated that the two men bought guns from local stores such as Academy Sports, Foxhole Gun & Archery, Georgia Gun Store, Outdoor Depot and Dawsonville Gun and Pawn.

The firearms included 12-gauge shotguns, rifles, pistols and revolvers.



