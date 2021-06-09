Gainesville man sentenced in child molestation case

A Gainesville man was given 30 years to serve behind bars in a 2019 child molestation case, according to court documents.



Freddie Dean Myers, 63, was given a 60-year sentence May 25 with the first half of the sentence to be served in confinement. The rest may be served on probation, according to the sentencing paperwork.

Myers was accused in an October 2019 indictment of two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. All of the allegations involve a young girl in June 2019.

Myers was found guilty by a Hall County jury on all of the charges May 25.

According to the terms of the sentence, Myers “may not have any cellphone or computer access” and will be subject to the special conditions of probation as a sex offender.

Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not comment on the case when contacted by The Times.



