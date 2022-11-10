Gainesville man sentenced in child molestation case involving young girl

mailto:nwatson@gainesvilletimes.com



A Gainesville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison and life on probation in a child molestation case involving a young girl, according to court documents.

Fausto Zetina-Perez, 37, was found guilty Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

Judge Lindsay Burton sentenced Zetina-Perez to 30 years in prison with life on probation, granting the Gainesville man credit for time since his arrest earlier this year.

“During the sentencing hearing, the defendant asked simply to be deported rather than face consequences,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement.

Zetina-Perez was arrested in January on a charge of aggravated sexual battery.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Zetina-Perez sexually assaulted a young girl between November and December 2020.

Darragh said the girl, who knew Zetina-Perez, was 9 or 10 years old at the time.

Assistant District Attorneys Harold Buckler and Rachel Bennett handled the prosecution’s side in the three-day trial. Darragh said the jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes.

Zetina-Perez was also given the special sex offender conditions of probation.

The Times reached out to Zetina-Perez’s attorney, Larry Duttweiler, for comment.