Gainesville man killed in White County wreck

A Gainesville man died on Monday, July 27, after his car struck a ditch and flipped near the Hall-White County line, according to authorities.

Jake Chambers, 36, was fatally injured in the wreck around 7:22 a.m. on Skitts Mountain Road, east of Mason Drive. The Georgia State Patrol was requested to assist the White County Sheriff’s Office with the wreck investigation.

Chambers was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang westbound on Skitts Mountain Road on a right curve when he left the road off the left shoulder, according to state patrol post commander Auston Allen.

Allen said Chambers’ car struck a ditch with its front end and started overturning while heading down an embankment.

"(The car) vaulted over its front end, coming to an uncontrolled rest upside down,” Allen wrote in an email.

Allen said Chambers was wearing a seatbelt, and no other cars were involved.