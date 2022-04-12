Gainesville man killed in I-75 wreck in Dooly County

A Gainesville man was killed in an April 2 wreck after his car struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer in Dooly County, according to authorities.



Sean Patrick Lyle, 30, died after sustaining injuries in the wreck around 11:30 a.m. April 2 on Interstate 75 roughly half of a mile north of Ga. 215.

Georgia State Patrol said Lyle was heading southbound in a Hyundai Sonata in the interstate’s center lane, while Donna Alford, 63, of Lindale, was in the right lane in a Toyota Tacoma.