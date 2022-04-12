Gainesville man killed in I-75 wreck in Dooly County

A Gainesville man was killed in an April 2 wreck after his car struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer in Dooly County, according to authorities.
Sean Patrick Lyle, 30, died after sustaining injuries in the wreck around 11:30 a.m. April 2 on Interstate 75 roughly half of a mile north of Ga. 215.
Georgia State Patrol said Lyle was heading southbound in a Hyundai Sonata in the interstate’s center lane, while Donna Alford, 63, of Lindale, was in the right lane in a Toyota Tacoma.
A tractor-trailer for Patriot Transport was disabled in the emergency lane ahead of them.
State patrol said Lyle’s car began to merge into the right lane, making contact with Alford’s driver side.
Alford told state patrol she began honking her horn and Lyle continued merging over, according to the state patrol report.
Alford said she steered her car into the emergency lane to avoid colliding with Lyle. Her pickup truck traveled off of the shoulder and onto an embankment.
Lyle’s car kept heading into the emergency lane and struck the back of the disabled tractor-trailer.
Alford was not injured.
No citations were issued, according to the report.