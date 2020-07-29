Gainesville man killed in Clarke County shooting

Athens authorities are searching for the suspect they say shot and killed a Gainesville man in their city earlier this week.
Police say Jarred Lamar Sanders, 34, was shot around 1:51 p.m. Monday, July 27, on Hickman Drive, near downtown Athens.
Athens-Clarke County Police identified Sanders as the victim Tuesday, July 28, and said Joseph Baughns, 35, of Athens, is the suspect.
“Officers are actively working to locate Baughns and have obtained a malice murder warrant against him,” Athens-Clarke County Police said.
Anyone with information on Baughns should call 911 as he is “considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 762-400-7058 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775.