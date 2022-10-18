Gainesville man killed in Atlanta carjacking; suspect arrested in Alabama

Around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, an Atlanta Police officer tried to pull over a vehicle without a license plate believed to be stolen near Interstate 75 and Moores Mill Road, Atlanta Police Detective Kevin Leonpacher said during a news conference.



The car, which had two people inside, sped away from the traffic stop. As the officer followed the car’s path, the officer found the car overturned on Northside Parkway with only one person, Braylon Espree, inside.