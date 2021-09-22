Gainesville man indicted on murder charges in July fatal shooting

A Gainesville man has been indicted on charges he fatally shot a man in July outside a home in East Gainesville.
Danny Lee Guerrero, 32, was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Hall County grand jury returned the indictment Sept. 15 in the July 17 fatal shooting of Qualyn Tanner, 21, in the Wade Drive area of Gainesville.
On July 17, Tanner was found dead on a back porch with several gunshot wounds to his body. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots about 1:30 a.m. A Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigator testified at an earlier hearing Tanner was shot seven to eight times.
Defense attorney Brett Willis declined to comment.
Court records show Guerrero has a criminal history.
In 2018, Guerrero was accused of having the substance sometimes known as “K2” or “Spice.” He was convicted in February 2020 and took a negotiated plea for a 4-year sentence with the first 60 days to be served in jail, though his custodial time was deemed served at sentencing.