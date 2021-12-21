Gainesville man indicted in hatchet slaying of homeless man

A Gainesville man was indicted last week on charges of malice murder of another homeless man near his camp in October, according to court documents.
Dexter Barnard Pulliam, 51, was charged in the Dec. 15 indictment with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats regarding the Oct. 18 death of Leon Hines, 66. In the aggravated assault charge, Pulliam was accused of striking Hines with a hatchet.
Police found Hines’ body before 7 p.m. Oct. 18 between the railroad tracks near Georgia Avenue and Industrial Boulevard.
Hines was found with lacerations to his skull. After Hines’ body was sent for an autopsy, the medical examiner told law enforcement the wounds were consistent with a machete or hatchet, according to previous court testimony.
A Gainesville Police investigator testified at an earlier hearing that Hines called 911 at 3:09 p.m. the same day, in which another man can be heard making threats.
Hines was known by some as the “mayor of Queen City” because of his de facto leadership within the Gainesville homeless community.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler declined to comment.