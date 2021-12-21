Gainesville man indicted in hatchet slaying of homeless man

A Gainesville man was indicted last week on charges of malice murder of another homeless man near his camp in October, according to court documents.

Dexter Barnard Pulliam, 51, was charged in the Dec. 15 indictment with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats regarding the Oct. 18 death of Leon Hines, 66. In the aggravated assault charge, Pulliam was accused of striking Hines with a hatchet.