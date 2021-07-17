Gainesville man found outside home with multiple gunshot wounds

A Gainesville man is in custody after an overnight shooting death of another Gainesville man.



​​Daniel Guerrero, 32, of Gainesville is charged with murder after a fatal shooting in the early hours Saturday, July 17, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. He is in custody.

Detectives identified the victim as Qualyn Tanner, 21, of Gainesville. Tanner’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and his next of kin have been notified, authorities said in a press release.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded before 2 a.m. Saturday to a call regarding gunshots being heard near Wade Drive in Gainesville. Tanner’s body was found behind a residence on the street, and he had been shot “multiple times,” according to authorities.

At around 8:30 a.m., Sheriff's Office investigators located Guerrero walking along Interstate 985 in Hall County.

This incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.