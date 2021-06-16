Gainesville man found guilty of shooting at police officer at hotel

A Gainesville man was found guilty earlier this month in a case where he was accused of shooting at a Gainesville Police officer at a local extended-stay hotel.
Daniel Andrew Smith, 38, was convicted June 1 on a single count of aggravated assault upon a peace officer.
Gainesville Police were called out around 10:30 p.m. June 25, 2020, to HomeTowne Studios on Jesse Jewell Parkway for a report of a man armed with a gun who was drinking.
“Shortly after police made contact with the man, (Smith) fired a gun at the officer,” according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, who was requested to conduct the investigation, at the time of Smith’s arrest. “The officer returned fire, and the man fled on foot around the hotel building.”
Smith was apprehended roughly five minutes after this contact, according to authorities.
At trial, the jury was allowed to consider two lesser offenses of obstruction of a peace officer and reckless conduct instead of aggravated assault.
Sentencing has been set for later this month.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not comment on the case when reached for comment by The Times.