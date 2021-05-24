Gainesville man found guilty by Hall jury on child molestation charges

A Gainesville man was found guilty Friday, May 21, on multiple child molestation counts, according to court documents.



Patrick Onell Leaphart, 42, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation. All of the counts involve the same young girl from an incident in July 2018.

Defense attorney Chris van Rossem did not return a request for comment Monday, May 24.

The Gainesville man was accused in the October 2019 indictment of “immoral and indecent” acts that resulted in “physical injury to (the) child.”

Leaphart was also charged with influencing a witness in the indictment, but the charge was dismissed by prosecutors May 17.

A representative from Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin’s office said the case was set for sentencing in June.