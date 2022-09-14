A Gainesville man died after a fight in 2020. A second man has now been sentenced in the case

A Flowery Branch man was sentenced to time served for battery after a grand jury decided to not charge him with murder, according to court documents.

Zachary Duane Russell, 30, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to misdemeanor battery. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden deemed that time served.

Russell’s defense attorney Les Aiken said Russell served more than a year and a half.