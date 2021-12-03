Gainesville man convicted of sexually abusing 7-year-old girl after his mother testifies against him

A Gainesville man was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl after a four-day trial, according to court documents and officials.
The man’s mother also testified in the trial against her son after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence.
Frank Jaworski, 42, was convicted on all 10 counts Thursday, Dec. 2, which included aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposed.
The trial was held before Senior Superior Court Judge Joe C. Bishop, who will hold sentencing on a later date. Jaworski faces up to life in prison.
Jaworski was accused of molesting the 7-year-old girl in February 2019. The district attorney’s office did not say what the relationship was between Jaworski and the girl.
According to the indictment, Jaworski took and enticed the girl “to a truck parked at his residence.”
Brenda Elaine Jaworski, Jaworski’s mother, was indicted on tampering with evidence, as she was accused of destroying Frank Jaworski’s cellphone.
“We think there were likely images of the molested child on the phone,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said.
Darragh said Brenda Jaworski, 65, was sentenced to five years on probation.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler and Assistant District Attorney Patrick Shuler prosecuted the case.
Defense attorney Brock Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment, while defense attorney Jason Wilson was unavailable for comment Friday, Dec. 3.