Gainesville man convicted of raping woman after threatening her with knife gets 35 years in prison

A Gainesville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for raping a woman in 2020 after he threatened her with a knife, according to court documents.

Manuel Figueroa Ruiz, 44, was found guilty by a Hall County jury on charges of rape and aggravated assault. Superior Court Judge Jason Deal sentenced Ruiz to 35 years followed by life on probation.

Ruiz was charged with rape, three counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and hindering an emergency telephone call from a Feb. 20, 2020, incident in Gainesville.