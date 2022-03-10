Gainesville man charged with sexually assaulting girl, raping 2 women

A Gainesville man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a girl and two women, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Miguel Angel Lopez, Jr., 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged and with four counts felony child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation and three counts of felony rape.
The alleged crimes occurred between July 2019 and October 2020 in Hall County, according to arrest warrants.
Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 multiple times between October 2019 and December 2019. He has been charged with four counts of felony child molestation, one count each of felony aggravated child molestation, felony sodomy and felony rape.
He has also been charged with raping two women. One of the alleged assaults happened in Gainesville and the other occurred in Flowery Branch.His first hearing was Thursday afternoon.
He is being represented by attorney Tracy Dorfman of Ross & Pines, according to the Hall County Magistrate Court. Dorfman could not be reached for comment.