Gainesville man charged with rape

A Gainesville man was charged with rape after an incident last month at his home, according to authorities.



Joseph Chance Goodman, 22, was served with the warrant Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Hall County Jail, where he had been held since Dec. 18 on a probation violation.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth and the department released few details on the case, saying the incident involved an adult woman between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. The woman filed a report to law enforcement Dec. 14.

Booth said Goodman and the woman were acquainted prior to Dec. 13, though he did not say what evidence was collected between December and January to bring the charge.

Goodman remained at the jail Friday, Jan. 22, with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not return a request for comment.