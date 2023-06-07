Gainesville man charged with murder in Monday night shooting

A Gainesville man was charged with murder after fatally shooting a man Monday, June 5, who had been living with him, according to authorities.
Robert Adam Maggio, 48, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after a shooting around 11 p.m. Monday at his home on Belvedere Drive off of Price Road.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Maggio shot and killed Shane Gilleland, 51, who had been living with Maggio for a short time along with Gilleland’s girlfriend.
Maggio was arrested Tuesday, June 6, after an interview at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
The motive for the shooting was still under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.