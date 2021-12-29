Gainesville man charged in killing of father after body found in building

A 26-year-old Gainesville man has been charged with killing his father after Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a body in a building off Old Cornelia Highway.
Steve Joe Andrade, 26, was pulled over by deputies near White Sulphur Road. He was charged with malice murder and felony murder in the death of his father, Esteban Andrade, 52.
Esteban Andrade’s body was found with signs of blunt force trauma in a building behind a residence in the 3800 block of Old Cornelia Highway.
Andrade’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, to a call for an unknown problem in that area.
After investigators identified Steve Joe Andrade as a suspect, deputies stopped the man in a traffic stop near White Sulphur Road after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Steve Joe Andrade also faces charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and kidnapping in a case involving his mother, Nora Andrade, 52, of Gainesville.
The Sheriff’s Office said the offenses against Nora and Esteban Andrade happened around the timeframe but did not offer further details.