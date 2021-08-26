Gainesville man charged in hit-and-run that injured baby, 2 adults

According to the initial investigation, Osorio-Colin was traveling south on Queen City Parkway in a 2007 Hyundai Sonata without its headlights on when he struck a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV heading north on Queen City and attempting to turn left onto Aviation Boulevard, the release said.



Osorio-Colin’s car crashed into the SUV, with the driver of the SUV having the right of way, according to the release.

In the collision, which happened about 11:10 p.m., the infant was thrown from the SUV and “suffered visible injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

A passing taxi driver drove the baby and two adults who were in the SUV to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The baby was then flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment.

After the crash, Osorio-Colin had run away from the accident scene, the release stated.

Sheriff’s investigators responded to the crash, with a K-9 unit trying to find the suspect.

About an hour after the wreck, a man called from a home in the 2000 block of Broadway Place to report a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was the same Hyundai involved in the crash, according to the press release.

Deputies responded to the home and met with the caller, later identified as Osorio-Colin.

“Further investigation revealed he had been driving the car during the wreck,” the release said.

The baby has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The infant’s mother, who was a passenger in the SUV, suffered minor injuries in the accident. Neither driver was hurt.

Other details, including the status of the two adults taken to the hospital, weren’t immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.