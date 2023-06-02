Gainesville man charged with DUI after crashing motorcycle downtown

A man was charged with DUI Thursday, June 1, after he wrecked a motorcycle in downtown Gainesville.
Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department said Dayton Joseph Packard, 36, of Gainesville, was allegedly “driving reckless” just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night when he lost control of a 2021 OTHU Challenger motorcycle at Washington and Bradford Street. He was then transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in serious condition.
Packard was cited for reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, laying drag, suspended registration, no insurance and DUI. There were no other injuries as a result of a crash.