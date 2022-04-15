Gainesville man charged with attempted malice murder in choking case

A Gainesville man accused of choking a woman in February until she lost consciousness now faces a charge of attempted malice murder, according to court documents.
David Joseph Dawson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, April 13, by a Hall County grand jury.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dawson Feb. 22 after a domestic incident at an East Hall home.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Dawson and the woman were in an argument that escalated, and Dawson was accused of placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure.
The woman was unable to breath and suffered hemorrhaging in her eyes, Williams said.
Williams said Dawson was originally charged Feb. 22 with aggravated assault and third-degree child cruelty, adding that a 3-year-old child was in the home at the time.
He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without a bond.
Dawson was additionally charged in the indictment with aggravated battery, accusing him of seriously disfiguring the woman’s eyes.
Williams said the woman was treated at the scene for her injuries.
Defense attorney Rob McNeill said he was working to learn more on the case Friday, April 15, when contacted for comment by The Times.