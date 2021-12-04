Gainesville man arrested in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege

A Gainesville man, who authorities say was one of the first to get past the barricades in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 electoral vote count, was arrested by the FBI Friday, Dec. 3, in Cumming, according to court documents.

Ronald Loehrke, 30, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He had his first federal court appearance today in the Northern District of Georgia and was released.