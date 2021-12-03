Gainesville man accused in South Carolina bank robbery

A Gainesville man is accused of demanding money from an Anderson, South Carolina, bank teller in October and driving away with the cash, according to authorities.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have obtained arrest warrants for Jason Keith Williams, who is being held at the Hall County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office was investigating an Oct. 29 bank robbery at People’s Bank on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson.
Authorities said the suspect drove away in a dark-colored SUV after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Times has reached out to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office to learn more.