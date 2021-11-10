Gainesville man accused of shooting woman in stomach with pellet rifle

A Gainesville man faces charges of shooting a woman with a pellet rifle on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the area of Price Road in Hall County, according to authorities.
Tony Joseph Savage, 45, was charged with aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Tuesday night to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where a 53-year-old woman was receiving treatment for serious injuries.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Savage shot the woman in the abdomen with the rifle after a domestic fight.
Deputies arrested Savage at his home and booked him in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.
Booth did not have information on the woman’s current medical status.
No attorney was listed for Savage on Wednesday, Nov. 10, with Magistrate Court officials.