Gainesville man accused of rape of young girl

A Gainesville man is behind bars on a charge of rape involving a young girl at a Hall County residence, according to authorities.
Angel Garcia-Ortega, 37, was booked Thursday, April 1, into the Hall County jail, where he remains with no bond.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the investigators believe Garcia-Ortega “raped the female victim under the age of 16” at a Hall home sometime between 2016 and 2020.
Gainesville Police notified the Sheriff’s Office Sunday, March 28, when they determined it happened inside the county’s jurisdiction.
Booth said the girl told a third party March 28, who in turn notified law enforcement.
The case is still under investigation, and Booth said additional charges are forthcoming.