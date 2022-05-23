Gainesville man accused of pulling gun on firefighters during medical call





Keith Bailey, 76, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public safety officer Monday and booked into the Hall County Jail.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Daly said deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. to a request for help from the fire department on Gulls Wharf Drive.

Daly did not know the specific details of the original call but said the Gainesville man was in pain.

The sergeant said Bailey was asking for something to help with the pain while the fire department personnel were still trying to diagnose him.

"At that point is when he pulled a gun on them," Daly said. "... He wanted morphine is what he was asking for."

Daly said the fire department personnel retreated to their vehicles and waited for deputies to arrive. Bailey was on the phone with a dispatcher when the Hall deputies arrived on scene, Daly said, though he was unfamiliar with further details on that call.

The dispatchers were able to direct Bailey to go outside, Daly said.

“He still had the firearm in his hand but followed commands to put it down,” Daly said.

Bailey was then taken into custody.

No attorney information was available Monday from Magistrate Court officials.

It was unclear if Bailey ever received medication.

Christie Grice, a spokesperson with Hall County Fire Rescue, declined to discuss the case.