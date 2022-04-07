Gainesville man accused of killing his mother sliced her face, back, records show

A Gainesville man accused of killing his mother Monday, April 4, cut and sliced the 63-year-old woman’s face, head, back and buttocks, according to documents obtained by The Times.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed warrants April 5 for Marcus Alfredo Flores, 33, for malice murder and terroristic threats and acts.

Hall County deputies were called about 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Chicopee Street on a requested welfare check. Shields’ body was found at the scene, and Flores was arrested overnight.

The warrants stated Flores used “an unknown object,” to cause the cuts on Angela Shields, 63, of Gainesville. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the investigators were still working on evidence and interviews Thursday, April 7.

Williams said the autopsy results were not in yet, so the agency was still waiting on the exact cause of death.

Flores was also charged with terroristic threats and acts for telling a deputy after 5 a.m. April 5 “that (the deputy) was going to die when he got off work and that (the) deputy did not know who worked for him,” according to the warrant.

Defense attorney Andy Maddox declined to comment Thursday, April 7.