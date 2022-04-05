Gainesville man accused of killing his mother, faces felony malice murder charge

A Gainesville man was charged late Monday with killing his mother.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. to a welfare check at a residence in the 2100 block of Chicopee Street in Gainesville.
Officers found the body of Angela Shields, 63, of Gainesville, who had numerous lacerations.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the body was being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine Shields’ exact cause of death.
Shields’ son, Marcus Alfredo Flores, 33, was taken into custody overnight and charged with felony malice murder.
Williams said Flores was not on the scene, but she was unsure of where he was arrested by law enforcement.
The case is still under investigation.