Gainesville man accused of distributing child pornography

A Gainesville man has been charged with distributing multiple images and videos of child pornography, according to authorities.
Fredys Saravia, Jr., 18, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and was booked Thursday, Oct. 28, in to the Hall County Jail.
Law enforcement searched his home Thursday and seized three phones and a computer.
“According to initial details of the inquiry, Saravia possessed and distributed four still images and four videos of child pornography via his Kik mobile messaging account,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release, adding that this happened between May 4-9.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Sept. 28.
Authorities are still processing Saravia’s electronics.
No attorney information was available Friday, Oct. 29, from Magistrate Court officials.